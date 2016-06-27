Stolen gun recovered after shots fired call

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - On June 23rd an APD officer was dispatched to the 3800 block of Center Avenue on a delayed weapons offense. The resident had heard gunshots and later found bullet holes in the house.

The officer who was working the scene then heard gunshots from the area. He saw two black males walking a block away, in the alley to the south of him. One of the males pointed a gun towards the sky and fired it at least one time.

The officer pursued the suspects in the alley and they ran. As the suspects ran one of the males dropped a hand gun in the alley. The officer lost sight of the suspects as he got to the end of the alley.

Officers in the area located a black male matching the description of one of the suspects at SW 7th and Prospect. Aaron Jerrard Lancaster was arrested. He was found to be in possession of a firearm that had been reported stolen on September 18th, 2015 from an auto burglary in the 3100 block of South Hill Street.

Lancaster was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

