Totals coming in from the Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive kickoff

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Totals are still coming in from the 9th Annual Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive which kicked off this past Friday. Totals show over 332 people gave blood, just 6 short of the all time one day record.

Summer is the most important time to give blood. It is a time when donations are down but the demand is high. This is one of Coffee Memorial Blood Centers biggest drives of the year and they need your help to continue to supply blood to the panhandle community.

At this time all types of blood are needed, especially O- which is the universal donor and O+ which is the most common blood type. Coffee Memorial says if you don't know your blood type its okay, come and donate anyway because all blood types are needed.

You can still get involved if you cannot donate blood. On August 6th the Boots vs. Badges competition heats up again with a community softball game.





You can donate at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

Monday

9:00am to 5:30pm

Tuesday

9:00am to 7:00pm

Wednesday

9:00am to 5:30pm

Thursday

9:00am to 5:30pm

Friday

8:00am to 4:30pm

Saturday

8:00am to 12:00pm

Sunday

Closed

