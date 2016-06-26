North Amarillo house fire under investigation - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a residence on fire at 507 Browning Sunday afternoon.

Officials say that the family was home at the time of the fire, but everyone got out of the home safely. 

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials on scene say that the damage to the home was estimated at about $60,000.

