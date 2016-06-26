Humane Society awarded PETCO Foundation grant

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society has been awarded a $60,000 grant from the PETCO Foundation.The grant will help to continue the Humane Society's spray and neuter initiative.

The money will focus on the 79107 zip code, which has a high intake area at the City Animal Shelter. Other zip codes could be added into the program if the funds are available.

The grant allows the Humane Society to cover costs associated with the spray and neuter program. The APHS will provide vaccinations for unvaccinated cats and dogs at the time of surgery. A reputable veterinarian will perform the surgeries and vaccinations.

The initiative will begin on July 1, 2016. It will continue as long as the funds are available. Citizens in the correct zip code will fill out a short questionnaire and asked to provide proof of residence with either a utility bill or valid Texas ID.

The PETCO Foundation has invested more than $157 million in lifesaving animal welfare work. They have over 4,000 animal welfare partners. The PETCO Foundation invests in adoption and medical programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving programs.

For more information, call the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society at (806) 373-1716. The Humane Society is located at 3501 S. Osage and is open from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, and from 11:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit petcofoundation.org for more information on the PETCO Foundation.

