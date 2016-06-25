Guymon man receives helping hand

GUYMON,OK (KFDA) - Billy Chavez was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer just after Christmas in 2015. An Oklahoma racing team hosted a benefit car show in Guymon Saturday morning to help raise money for his medical and travel expenses.

The Guymon community came out to help support Chavez. Everyone who entered the car show made a donation to help Chavez. The attendees also signed the hood of a race car after making a donation.

The benefit raised $400 dollars for Chavez.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.