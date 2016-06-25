Kids Inc. Fall Sports Registration

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) Fall Sports registration for Kids Incorporated is now open. Sports included are Fall Volleyball, Tackle Football, Cheerleading, Flag Football, and Outdoor Soccer. Kid Inc. helps children learn valuable life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and self-confidence.

Fall Volleyball will be for 2nd grade thru 6th grade. The player fee is $78 and the season will start on September 16, 2016.

Tackle Football is for grades 4 thru 6. The player fee is $110 and the season starts on September 17, 2016.

Cheerleading is available for grades 4 thru 6. The player fee is $35 and the season begins on September 17, 2016.

Flag Football will be for 1st grade thru 6th grade. The player fee is $73 and the season starts on September 17, 2016.

Outdoor Soccer is for 4th and 5th grades. The player fee is $73 and the season will begin on September 24, 2016.

Parents can register their children online at www.kidsinc.org or call 376-5936.

