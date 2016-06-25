Claude, White Deer fire departments receive grants

CLAUDE, TX (KFDA) The Volunteer fire departments in Claude and White Deer received grants from the Texas A&M Forest Service's Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

The Claude Volunteer Fire Department received a $200,000 that will be used to purchase a new tender, which is a fire truck that is used to supply water on the scene of a fire.

The new tender will replace an old water trailer that the department had used for over 20 years.

“This new truck is a 2016 Kenworth that has a 3,000-gallon tank with a 1,250 gallons-per- minute Hale pump, a 10-inch Newton dump valve and carries a portable tank that the water can be dumped into for other vehicles to draw from,” Claude VFD Chief Chris Bowles said. “The truck also carries multiple ladders and can act as a structure engine as well. We consider it a mutual aid asset.”

The White Deer Volunteer Fire Department received a $20,000 grant which will be used to purchase a new slip-on unit for a previously awarded military truck. The slip-on will replace a unit which the department has been using for over 40 years. The new unit is designed as an initial-attack firefighting component that can be used for wildland firefighting, as well as structure and automobile fires.

“We converted the military truck into a firefighting vehicle with this unit and made a walk way on each side with 2-inch nozzles mounted on both sides and a hose reel on the back,” White Deer Chief Troy Fulton said.“The truck and the slip-on unit will be a great improvement,” said Fulton. “We will be able to maneuver this rough area and it is more dependable and will go anywhere it needs to go.”

For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, visit http://texasfd.com.

