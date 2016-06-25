Neighbors save man's life, fire crews praise them for rapid intervention

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a home on fire at 5105 W. Farmers Ave. Saturday morning at about 10:43 a.m. A riding lawnmower inside of the garage seems to have been the cause.

Neighbors noticed smoke coming out of the house and rushed over and pulled an elderly man from the home, and they got the mower out of the garage as well. The fire crew was able to get the fire under control by 10:51 a.m.

The elderly man sustained critical fire injuries and was transported to the hospital via ambulance. He will be flown to the burn hospital in Lubbock. Fire crews praised the neighbors for their rapid intervention, which saved the man from having worse injuries.

By pulling the lawnmower out of the garage, they also kept the man's home from catching on fire. The only damage to the home was smoke damage in the garage. The Fire Marshall's office ruled that the fire was accidental and that the riding lawn mower was the cause of the fire.

