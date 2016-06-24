Here's how to live to be 106 years old

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Not many people live to be 100 years old, but Friday one Amarillo resident celebrated her 106th birthday.

Lillie Taylor, or Teddy as her friends call her, lived on her own until she was 102, and said staying happy and strong in her faith has kept her alive for all these years.

Teddy is a resident at Brookdale Senior Living, and said she still feels young at 106 years old.

"Know the lord and stay happy, that's you're health," said Teddy. "They say if you stay happy you'll have your health, did you know that?"

Her friends and family gathered Friday afternoon to surprise her for her birthday.

"She doesn't like to tell people her age for the most part, but once it's brought up she owns it," said Starlen Roddy, Resident Activities Director for Brookdale. "She accepts it as well, and she was very surprised and thankful for it."

Teddy does her own hair and makeup every morning, said Roddy, and is a very independent resident.

She doesn't like to plan her day out ahead of time, because she said she never wants to be let down by the outcome, so she stays spontaneous.

Teddy is always smiling, and said the secret to living as long as she has is to stay happy.

"She loves everybody," said Roddy. "I can't remember a bad word that she's ever said about anybody, but she'll tell you the truth and she's always very loving. When she sees you the first thing she says is, 'oh come here honey let me give you a kiss.' I've learned from her that no matter what goes on, no matter how difficult something may be, you can still be yourself."

"I plan to keep going because if people throw up their hands and quit, they quit living," said Teddy. "You've got to hold your head up, smile and act like you've got the world by the tail, and keep it going. That's the only way you're going to make it."

And as far as future birthdays go?

"Well, you know, only God guides that," said Teddy. "I wouldn't be surprised if i make it to 110."

