Off-duty officers in high demand

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Recent shootings in the news have led to an increased demand for security.

After a local Walmart hostage scare on June 14, and the Panhandle Pride festival coming up Sunday, officers are in high demand.

But what you may not know is these officers also come with a price.

"A lot of times the public sees officers working as privately paid security and think since they are in uniform they're working on the clock and that's not true," said APD Sgt. Brent Barbee. "It causes some confusion. People have contacted us and have asked why they can't get policeman out for an event and the answer is you can. These people in this situation paid the officer the off-duty rate and had that officer out there for it."

Officers can always be called upon to secure an area or do a courtesy safety check. But sometimes businesses or individual organizations feel that's not enough.

"After any kind major event like the recent event like Walmart, like the recent event at Orlando, it's pretty typical for us to get an increase in requests from similar places or similar groups who feel a heightened sense for a need of security," Barbee said.

Despite increased interest, off-duty hiring is not advertised by the Amarillo Police Department.

"Private security is a huge industry and we are not making any effort to advertise or to compete with private security, they have their place," Barbee said. "This is usually a specific instance where the people involved want a police officer."

Hiring an officer can be a lengthy process, and the Amarillo Police Department wants to emphasize it never provides officers as security at bars or in situations that could endanger their lives.

