Increasing nurse instructor shortage

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The state of Texas is facing a shortage of nursing instructors while the demand of healthcare rises.

The shortage of nursing instructors is impacting the number of nurses within our community.

This shortage is expected to worsen if currently registered nurses do not further their education to become instructors.

The Texas Nurses Association says the nurse shortage in hospitals across the state is the worst seen in decades and this means the shortage of instructors will also increase.

"It is a fact that there is a nursing faculty shortage and if you don't have the nursing faculty, you can't enroll the students and you can't educate them and put them into the worlds work," said Texas Tech nursing professor Deborah Casida, RN. "The national nursing board put out that we have turned away over two hundred thousand qualified applicants to become nurses because we simply don't have the nursing faculty to educate them."

A recent study by the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce estimates that demand for registered nurses could rise as much as 86 percent by 2020.

The shortage of nurses trying to further their education begins with the limits on current instructors.

"The state of Texas, our board of nursing limits a nursing instructor when they are in the clinical area to ten students for that nursing instructor and so we are fortunate that at the Amarillo College, all of our vacancies have been filled and we have great nursing instruction but it still is a factor in the nursing shortage that we are lacking nurses with that higher education degrees to teach," said Amarillo College nursing professor Lyndi Shadbolt.

This makes it harder to introduce students into the medical field which also stops students from furthering their education to become instructors themselves.

But there is one solution that could help ease the shortage.

"One of the solutions that a lot of nurses don't know about, is that the newer online programs for masters education," Shadbolt said.

This online course will give current nurses the opportunity to further their education at their own pace.

Local colleges hope the rise of online education could encourage nurses to get master degrees to become instructors.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.