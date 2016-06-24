Grandview wind farm under new ownership

Grandview wind farm is now jointly owned by BlackRock and E.ON Climate and Renewables. SOURCE: KFDA NewsChannel10

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One area wind farm is now under new ownership.

The Grandview farm will now be jointly owned by BlackRock and E.ON Climate and Renewables.

The price of the transaction isn't public, but the construction cost of the entire facility estimates to be at about 420 million dollars.

The 211 megawatts wind farm is located on 45 thousand acres in Carson county, Texas and will supply electricity to the region under a long-term offtake agreement.

The wind farm was formerly operated by the GE Energy Financial Services but now BlackRock Real Assets has entered into an agreement to purchase GE Energy Financial Services with 50 percent interest in the Grandview wind project.

