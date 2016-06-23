Amarillo seeks citizen input for city improvement projects

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is asking for your help in deciding which city upgrades are most important to citizens.

The Wise Investments initiative is the city's way of presenting $900 million worth of Capital Improvement Projects so residents can voice their opinions on where their tax money would be best spent.

Amarillo residents who say they are enthusiastic that their voices are being heard participated in community meetings Wednesday and Thursday evenings to help decide the future of Amarillo's improvement.

Attendees were able to learn about improvement projects for traffic, water systems, public safety, downtown renewal and recreation opportunities.

All together those projects would cost around $900 million, but it is up to the citizens to cut that number down for the 2016-2017 budget.

"We put together a comprehensive group - everything we could identify," said Floyd Hartman, Director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering for the City of Amarillo. "What we're doing is identifying priorities through these meetings and public input to find out what the priorities are, and make sure that we focus that funding."

City officials hope the more that residents can learn about these projects, the better they will be able to decide what is most crucial for overall city improvement.

"They're bringing it to the taxpayers, which is what I like about it, which is great," said Ronnie Walker, an Amarillo resident who attended Thursday's meeting at the East Branch Library. "They're letting us know what everything is so that when it comes time for the tax hikes, we know. If the citizens will get out here and participate and look at what's going on and what's going to happen, then they'll know where the tax money is going to go. It's a great thing it really is."

Starting next month, the city will host more project specific meetings to keep the public informed and ready to help them decide the city's future.

"It's critical to the success of what we've put together," said Hartman. "Just to have the input and understand what the public sees as a priority is critical for us to have any success. It's the most important thing that we see to do right now."

Two more community meetings like these will be held next week at the following locations, times and dates:

Wednesday, June 29th - Northwest Branch Library, 6100 W. 9th Ave.

Thursday, June 30th - Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave.

If you can't attend a meeting but still want your voice to be heard, the city is also taking input through an online survey .

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.