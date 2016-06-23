Local Cutco branch attacked online for an untrue crime

Officials say this is the original Twitter post claiming the company was involved in human trafficking / Source: Cutco

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local business branch has been attacked through social media for an untrue accusation.

Cutco, a brand of cutlery and kitchen accessories, is suffering after a social media post falsely accused the company of drugging and sending employees into human trafficking.

"We had a few police officers come in and search the office just to make sure we were a legitimate business," said District Manager, Athena Lopez. "We had protesters at one point and it sort of just disappeared and it recently resurfaced in May."

This post first surfaced in Texas and New Mexico making it hard for the Cutco brand and its direct marketing company, Vector Marketing, to hire new employees and continue to run their business smoothly.

"It has definitely affected people coming in, and it has affected our representatives to actually being able to go out and do their job," Lopez said. "We have had people just slam the door on their face before, saying, 'No you guys work in human trafficking.' No, we work with Cutco."

The internet may not always tell the truth and if a consumer is concerned about a businesses practice, they are encouraged to look for details.

"The thing to take into account is how many times have they had this bad review compared to how much business they do," said Janna Kiehl, the CEO of the Better Business Bureau. "There are a lot of things that you have to check out."

Kiehl also wants consumers to know that the best way to tackle a complaint with any company or business is to seek professional companies that specialize in business reviews. That way your complaint or compliment can be publicly noted.

An effort to tackle its hiring problem, Cutco has opened its doors to concerned family members to join their teens during the hiring process.

But newly opened branches in Clovis and Gallup, New Mexico are still suffering after the post resurfaced again this year.

As for now the company is still looking for the original Twitter poster who caused this whole ordeal.

