AC instructors teach advanced welding techniques

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo College is making sure a renewable company based from Spain has properly trained employees.

50 welding employees from Gestamp Renewable Industry trained under the supervision of AC welding instructors during a two week seminar.

AC instructors were in charge of teaching the welders new techniques, new welding procedures and how to work with advanced equipment.

"They worked with top of the line, high amp, high voltage wire feed units," welding instructor John Forbis said. "They are using a very high amperage transfer mod and its not something that everyone uses, the equipment and all of the process is new to them."

G.R.I.employee's must pass a certification test before beginning work with the manufacturing company.

Workers who pass the certification will be building towers that hold up wind generators.

One hopeful trainee says he drives two hours daily to attend the training.

"The training opportunity is pretty great for me to get the kinks out," Ismael Becerri said. "I can make sure I can work faster and longer so I can work throughout the entire windmill operations."

The training AC offers is critical because employees must meet the companies welding standards.

"Our training will benefit G.R.I because we are training their welders to do the spray process," welding instructor Gordon Harvcik said. "We test all of their test plates, we ex-ray them and we find out whether or not they are getting cracks or incidents inside the plates."

Today, was the last day of training and AC instructors will send out finished test plates to Borger where Team Industrial Services will run test to see if which plates pass.

The certification results should be back by Monday.

