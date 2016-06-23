100 Club gives donation to family of injured deputy

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A group in the panhandle continues to back the men and women in uniform.

It's a law enforcement official and their family's biggest fear...having them injured or even killed on the job. And one local organization continuously steps in to try and take even just a little stress off the family.

As we reported yesterday, Potter County Sergeant Craig Smith was involved in an accident yesterday where his vehicle was struck by a semi. He was flown to Lubbock where he is in stable condition, although his injuries are serious.

"I think it's going to be a long recovery just because of where the injury was at and again nothing life-threatening and they're pretty confident that he'll make a full recovery, it'll just be a while," says Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

The 100 club of the Texas Panhandle provides financial support to peace officers and firefighters who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. And today, they stepped in for the Smith Family donating five-thousand dollars to help with medical expenses.

"We want to be able to assist his family so that they get on their feet a little bit faster and that's what the 100 club is here for is to make sure that we're able to help our first responders in their greatest time of need," says Director of 100 Club Dirk Swope.

But the help does not stop after the club makes a donation. They keep in touch with victims and their families.

You may recall officer Justin Scherlen who was also struck by a vehicle last September. The 100 club has not lost touch.

"We were actually just talking to officer Scherlen's family yesterday about the times this was all going on, so we keep track of the people we're helping out because they become part of our family," says Swope. "From what I understand, the state has gotten together, a bunch of senators have gotten together to make sure that a lot of his antibiotics and health care is being taken care of in areas where workman's comp isn't quite able to make that happen."

"There's a lot of negativity toward law enforcement and to be able to see them stand up behind us on something like that, and I hated that it would take something like this to get that, but in Amarillo we are so fortunate," says Thomas. "Amarillo has always been behind their law enforcement."

