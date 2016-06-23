Board of Texas Wheat Producers increases budget for research

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Wheat Producers Board (TWPB) recently approved the allocation of $291,000 for research initiatives for the 2016-2017 fiscal year during its May board of directors meeting in Amarillo.



The record-breaking research budget, which will fund 15 research projects over the next year, surpasses last year’s budget by $21,000. Some of the research projects approved for the upcoming year include the wheat breeding program, the statewide Uniform Variety Trials, and a study designed to develop improved nitrogen recommendations across multiple growing regions.



“Research is a major focus for the board,” said Jody Bellah, chairman of the TWPB Research Committee. “Investing checkoff dollars into research enhances the economic potential of growing wheat, and it provides farmers across the state better resources andwheat varieties to make good management decisions on their farms.”



Approximately $140,000 of the budget will be funding the wheat breeding program, which aims to develop varieties with better insect and disease resistance while also increasing grain yields. Within this program are two new breeding projects, including one that is committed to developing hybrid wheat for Texas, and another that will screen synthetic hexaploid wheat germplasm to aid in better performing varietal releases.



The statewide Uniform Variety Trials provide growers region-specific variety performance data to help producers with management decisions, both for Hard Red Winter Wheat and Soft Red Winter Wheat. Trial results are shared with producers at the end of the season offering data about a variety’s resistance and susceptibility to disease, yield and test weight information for each variety, and when it is necessary, the proper use of fungicides and scouting techniques for future similar growing conditions.



The TWPB is funding a new research study that is designed to develop improved nitrogen application recommendations for producers and to analyze soil nitrogen crediting across multiple wheat growing regions. This type of study has already been done with cotton, corn and grain sorghum, but not for wheat. The study will address the varying environmental conditions across Texas and evaluate the statewide recommendation to determine regional application rate recommendations. This would allow producers to match nitrogen rates with crop requirements that reflect their region’s climate, cropping system and soil.



Other projects to be funded include evaluating the benefits of canola-wheat rotation versus continuous wheat, evaluating the physiological traits for wheat drought tolerance in the Texas High Plains, investigating the costs and benefits of enhanced efficiency fertilizer use in dryland winter wheat production in northern Texas.



Each year, projects are submitted to the TWPB. Projects receiving funding are selected by the TWPB in partnership with the Texas Small Grains Advisory Committee.



The Texas Wheat Producers Board is a statewide board funded by a voluntary two cents per bushel checkoff program. Checkoff funds are used for research, market development and education to further the wheat industry in Texas and support the profitability of wheatproducers. For more information, visit http://www.texaswheat.org.

