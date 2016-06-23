IKEA issues a recall on child safety gate

NATIONWIDE (KFDA) - The popular furniture store IKEA has issued a recall for child safety gates. The company says it's because of an unreliable locking mechanism which may cause injury to children.

IKEA is telling all customers using the Patrull safety gate to immediately return them to the store for a full refund without proof of purchase.

IKEA reported the gates open unexpectedly and caused children to fall down stairs, which in some cases resulted in children needing medical attention.

