LGBTQ members team up with Habitat for Humanity

Amarillo Fire Department has sent an update on the seven men they sent to Houston to help with Harvey victims.
The 2017 United Way is holding their 2017 Campaign Kick-off Luncheon to raise money for people in need.
Westbound I-40 is closed at Soncy for road repairs. TxDOT Amarillo says the road will be closed until Noon.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, August 31
The Bill Clements Prison is introducing a new program to help improve the quality of life for its inmates.
