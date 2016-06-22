LGBTQ members team up with Habitat for Humanity

"We want to show that we are still united and that we are not about hate. We are about love and that's what we want to promote," Matthew Green said / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Members of the LGBTQ community are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to help those in need.

Each year, the community picks a different organization to help out and raise money for and this year they choose to work with Habitat.

"With recent events going on in the LGBTQ community -- such as the Pulse shooting -- there is so much hate in the world right now," volunteer Matthew Green said. "We want to show that we are still united and that we are not about hate. We are about love and that's what we want to promote. We love giving back to the community, we love helping people and we basically want to break the stereotype of the LGBTQ community."

Under the supervision and direction of a Habitat contractor, the volunteers helped prep a house located on 2708 S. Mirror for a new roof.

According to officials, Habitat homes usually take three to four months to build and without volunteers the homes could not be completed.

"Volunteers are the core of what we do or at the core of what we do," Executive Director Chas Massey said. "Without volunteers we are not able to build the houses. If we don't have volunteer groups we are not able to stay on track with our building schedules. Volunteers are the heart and soul of what we do and why are families are able to have homes to live in."

This Friday evening there will be a benefit show to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity.

The show will start at 11:30 p.m. inside the 212 Club located at 212 S.W. 6th Ave.

Habitat will use those proceeds to purchase building materials for future projects.

