Google comes to Canyon for Education Summit

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - One of the biggest companies in the world has made a stop in Canyon to help area teachers.

Google is in town for the second annual Ed Tech Team Texas Panhandle Summit. And teachers are excited for the tools and technology the company is giving them the opportunity to take advantage of.

Google is in Canyon, along with over 500 educators from Texas and beyond.

The two-day summit began today and focuses on using Google Apps for Education to promote student learning in the technology-driven world we now live in.

"Over the years we have seen so much new technology in our kids hands from an iPhone to a lap top," says Host Debbie Boyer. "Even now our district is a chrome book district, so we have chrome books for our kids and they all work around Google."

Of course, we had to try our hand at some of this new technology being incorporated into classrooms. This is Google cardboard, which allows students to see a 360 view of certain images, almost allowing you to take them on a virtual field trip to..wherever.

"Kids are always looking for what's new and what's fresh and they're looking for stuff that they haven't seen before," says 5th grade teacher Donnie Piercy. "And technology sometimes allows that to happen. And I mean think if most students now...if they have their own device or have access to a device because yeah it might just seem like a phone, but this thing can connect them to the whole world."

Drones and robots that can allow a student never to miss a day of school again are also topics of discussion at the summit. And teachers are not shy about their plans once the conference comes to a close.

"Really I'm so excited," says Teacher of the Visually Impaired Amanda Schoenenberger . "There's one about differentiating for our students that works on using voice-over things and for me, that's an amazing tool that I can use with my kids and so I'm excited to get back to my kids and use that with them and try it."

"The point of the Google summit is to walk away with new learning and teaching tools for our kids and hopefully impact our classroom and make it engaging and deeper thinking and challenging and just to give our kids great tools," says Boyer.

With the popularity and success of the first two years, Boyer says there just might be a year three in the works.

