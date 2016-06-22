Moped driver dies from injuries

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo resident struck by a car after her moped stalled in traffic has died, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

On June 12, officers were dispatched to a collision between a car and a moped driven by Maria Escobar, 47, of Amarillo.

Escobar was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said Wednesday Escobar died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident was investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

APD Traffic Investigators routinely forward traffic death cases to the prosecutor's office for review. Investigators say they do not believe charges will be filed at this time. The moped rider's position in the roadway was a factor in the accident.

