Moped driver dies from injuries

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo resident struck by a car after her moped stalled in traffic has died, according to the Amarillo Police Department.
On June 12, officers were dispatched to a collision between a car and a moped driven by Maria Escobar, 47, of Amarillo.
Escobar was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said Wednesday Escobar died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The accident was investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
APD Traffic Investigators routinely forward traffic death cases to the prosecutor's office for review. Investigators say they do not believe charges will be filed at this time. The moped rider's position in the roadway was a factor in the accident.
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
For Connor Newcomb and his family, a cup of hot chocolate is more than some cocoa and whip cream. It's a way to embrace the true reason behind the season.
For Connor Newcomb and his family, a cup of hot chocolate is more than some cocoa and whip cream. It's a way to embrace the true reason behind the season.
Christmas day, the owner of Shi Lee's Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe, Tremaine Brown, was spreading Christmas cheer with his daughter for the fifth year in a row.
Christmas day, the owner of Shi Lee's Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe, Tremaine Brown, was spreading Christmas cheer with his daughter for the fifth year in a row.
The Salvation Army made sure everyone had a warm Christmas dinner, serving over 300 hundred people in need.
The Salvation Army made sure everyone had a warm Christmas dinner, serving over 300 hundred people in need.
Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 25
Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 25