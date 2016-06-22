Deputy airlifted to hospital following wreck

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Potter County deputy was airlifted to an area hospital after a collision on Loop 335 Wednesday morning.

Officials say Sgt. Craig Smith was involved in a crash with a semi-truck. Smith was later transported to a Lubbock hospital for further treatment, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Traffic in the area was diverted as emergency personnel assisted all occupants involved in the wreck. Officials say the driver of the semi was not injured.

This is a developing story. More details will be published once they become available.

