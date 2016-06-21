SWAT-involved standoff ends with suspect in custody

The Amarillo Police Department responded to an apparent domestic dispute Tuesday evening at near 34th and Harrison Street. The suspect was taken into custody without injury / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A SWAT-involved standoff in an Amarillo neighborhood Tuesday night ended with the suspect in custody and no reported injuries.

Police were called to the home near 34th and Harrison after they received information that the male suspect had threatened to cut the throat of the female resident. The two had a dating relationship in the past and he was visiting in the home.

When police responded the female inside the home told officers that the male suspect had assaulted her in the past but had not harmed her that evening. however, he had felt threatened due to statements that the suspect had made about harming her and told officers that there was at least one gun in the home. Officers stepped inside the home and called to the suspect, 35 year old Jacob Andrada who did not respond.

Minutes later, officers were still trying to get him to respond or come out when they saw him walk down a hallway and go into a bedroom and he did not respond to their commands to stop.

SWAT personnel were eventually called to the scene, helping police as they escorted surrounding neighbors out of the area and detoured traffic.

Andrada surrendered to police after chemical irritants were deployed inside the home around 11 p.m. He was uninjured, police said. Andrada was booked into the Randall County Jail on outstanding warrant charges.

Tuesday's standoff was the second such incident in as many nights in Amarillo. APD's Patrol and SWAT units surrounded an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Plum Creek after a woman inside one of the units was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead. The suspect in Monday's incident has yet to be located.





