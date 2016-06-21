Liquor store making history in Memphis

"If I can create two or three jobs by bringing this here to Memphis and keeping a building that's very old and apart of Memphis history alive that makes me happy," Farrah Holcomb said / Source: KFDA

MEMPHIS, TX (KFDA) - For the first time, residents from Memphis will be able to buy alcohol locally.

Last November, residents voted for part of Memphis to become wet. Now a new liquor store is being built. The store will be located inside a historic building down the street from the court house at 705 West Noel.

Over the years, many businesses have closed down and city officials say new business is always welcomed into the town. Especially when it's expected to bring in tax revenue and create new jobs.

"I feel like it will increase some sales tax revenue, unfortunately we have lost some businesses as most of the small communities have," Mayor Robert Maddox said.

Owners of The Beer Store agree with Maddox and say they want to give back to the community.

"An establishment like ours generates a lot of sales taxes and it gives us an opportunity to give it back and keep it here in Hall County," Farrah Holcomb said.

The opening of a first time liquor store can stir up a small community, but Maddox says this is just another business and community members made the choice to allow alcohol sales.

"The community determines what guidelines, rules and laws and apparently there was enough that voted for the town to be wet," Maddox said.

The Beer Store was originally located in Estelline off of Highway 287 but closed down last June.

Holcomb says she is excited to bring in a new business to the community and has received positive feedback over the liquor store.

"You know you see a lot of small towns in this area that are just withering away," Holcomb adds. "If I can create two or three jobs by bringing this here to Memphis and keeping a building that's very old and apart of Memphis history alive that makes me happy."

The liquor store is expect to open by the end of July.

