'24 Hours' rides for cancer cure in 10th annual event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) 24 Hours in the Canyon just completed its 10th annual bike ride to raise funds for the Cancer Survivorship Center.

The participants spent 24 hours riding bicycles in Palo Duro Canyon to raise money for cancer survivors. This year the race had 786 participants from 16 states. They were able to raise $300,000 to the Cancer Survivorship Center fund.

Ryan Parnell, Director of Operations and Special Programs with the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundations created 24 Hours in the Canyon in 2006 after he was misdiagnosed with cancer. He had a desire to help people who were not misdiagnosed with cancer. Parnell is still the driving force behind 24 Hours in the Canyon, and has dedicated his life to helping others who are battling cancer.

24 Hours in the Canyon's mission is to help provide resources and other unique needs for cancer survivors. A person who is diagnosed with cancer is a survivor from the moment of their diagnosis. The 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center is the panhandles' only community center that is free for survivors; no matter where they were treated.

"This event would not be possible without the amazing support of local businesses and the dedicated committee members and wonderful volunteers who have given their time year after year to help make the event a success," Parnell said.

The event has steadily grown since its inception in 2006. In 2006, there were only 100 participants, now they are one of the largest bike riding events to take place in the area.

All of the funds raised stay in the area to help local survivors of cancer. The Survivorship center was founded in 2013, and is located in the South wing of the Amarillo Town Club. The event raises money in the area to assist cancer survivors through 24 Hours in the Canyon in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

The participants ride for many different reason, whether to inspire other cancer survivors, or just to have a good time amongst friends. Some just like to prove to themselves that they are able to complete the race.

Next years race, the 11th Annual, is scheduled for June 3-4 2017. For those interested in participating, or volunteering, contact 24 Hours in the Canyon at info@24hoursinthecanyon.org.

