Senate report echoes AG concerns on OSHA actions

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Senate report is echoing AG concerns after recent OSHA actions.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations has formally scolded the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for proposing to revoke a regulatory exemption.

It would affect farm supply retailers handling anhydrous ammonia without following federal rule-making guidelines.

Reports show OSHA's actions leave the agency open to liability that could be avoided by going through the proper rule-making process. A process that includes notice and period of public comment.

What this means for agricultural retailers is significant time and cost burdens by instituting new Process Safety Management regulations.

