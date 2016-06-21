1 killed at Amarillo apartments, no suspect in custody

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police say one person was killed Monday evening at an Amarillo apartment complex but a suspect has not been found.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Charlesetta Marie Telford. Telford died of gunshot wounds at an area hospital.

Lt. Erick Bohannon alluded to a possible pregnancy, but said only an autopsy would confirm that. Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy to be performed in Lubbock on Thursday morning.

Special Crimes is now taking over the investigation of the incident.

Multiple SWAT officers and a DPS surveillance helicopter surrounded the area near 5900 Plum Creek Drive for hours in search for the unidentified suspect. Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they searched for a 'slim black male', but no suspect was found.

Traffic in the area has since returned to normal.

Anyone with information about this case call Special Crimes at 378-9468.





Monday night's standoff continues an already busy year for standoffs for law enforcement agencies. More than dozen such cases have already occurred in 2016.

