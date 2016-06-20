AISD School Board approves $280 million budget

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD's budget for the 2016-2017 school year was unanimously approved by the school board Monday evening.

The $280,677,044 budget is just over $3 million more than last year's budget, but several cuts were made in other areas to raise salaries for all faculty and staff.

The school board approved the initial $4.7 million compensation increase last month.

The pay increase for all staff is a minimum 2% raise, and entry level positions will get an adjustment of up to an additional $1 per hour.

"We have some increases in health insurance and the rest of it's really coming from additional revenue," said Pati Buchenau, Chief Financial Officer for AISD. "We've made any kind of cuts that we can just to make that balance out."

Most of those cuts came from contracted services, where the district hired companies to do training or consulting work.

The construction budget took a big cut as well, around $3 million less than last year.

"We had some construction projects going on this last year," said Buchenau. "We finished the Rebel Tennis Center and that was a big chunk of it. We're renovating some cafeterias, and those projects are over. We really haven't replaced them with any new projects at this point in time."

The school board has around $3 million left over in capital project funds that it will put toward designing a new elementary school to be built in southeast Amarillo.

Construction costs for that project were allocated in a 2013 bond election, and the school is expected to take $18-20 million to build.

That school (it has yet to be named) will serve 600 students, and the school board hopes to have it open for the school year starting in August of 2018.

Transportation and security were two more areas that received increases in their budgets.

