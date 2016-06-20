Amarillo teens teaming up for local missions

"Mission work helps make the community a better place and helps people who do it become a better person," Carly Landon said / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Local teens are working together to bring aid and joy to hundreds in Amarillo.

Today, veterans were greeted with smiles, laughs and refreshing fruit by teens participating in "Mission in Amarillo".

Middle school students from four local churches will be doing service projects for several community organizations.

"This feels very special to me because I am doing it in my hometown," Madilynne Stimson said. "I figured this would help me know that the world is not perfect and I try to make it just a little better not perfect but knowing that I am helping make the world a little better helps me. It feels good."

Teens also worked with the High Plains Food Bank where they organized hundreds of food items. One volunteer said the work she is doing will help her get ready to serve people outside of the United States.

"When I am older and I can't do this anymore, I would like to go to actual mission works away from here." Carly Landon said. "My church goes to Kenya, and this kind of work introduces me to mission work that we would do outside of Amarillo."

MIA helps provide the kids with an insight into the needs of Amarillo. The program also gives the teens a chance to start developing mission work ethics along with a chance to come up with new creative ways to help organizations.

"The cool thing about this is our kids are more aware of what's going on in the community," said Tanner Albright, youth minister for Central Church of Christ. "They are more aware of how they can plug themselves into different service opportunities and sometimes it gives them ideas, so they can be more imaginative about how they can serve in their own ways. It really seems to kind of ignite their imagination."

Throughout the week teens will do work with local organizations including the Maverick Boys and Girls Club, The Wesley Community Center and War Memorial.

The Mission in Amarillo work will continue through Wednesday.

