Interim police chief named for APD

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Police Chief Robert Taylor is ready to put up his badge after 36 years with the department.

And while excited for retirement, Taylor is now making sure his temporary replacement understands the way things work in the city of Amarillo.

It seemed sudden and unexpected to many, but Taylor said he's wanted to retire for about seven months now. But when he spoke with Interim City Manager Terry Childers about it, Childers requested he stay a little longer, until a few positions within the city were filled.

And now they are.

"Chief Taylor has had a very positive impact on the Amarillo Police Department and the entire Amarillo community," Childers said.

Taylor plans to travel. And to get some special therapy.

"I'm going to do some extensive HD therapy because I enjoy it," says Taylor. "I think it's relaxing and if you don't understand what that means, just think Harley Davidson."

Since his retirement had been in discussion for months, the city had already begun pursuing an interim police chief.

Monday, they introduced Ed Drain for the position. Drain has been with the Plano Police Department since 1994.

"Just about all of the units that Taylor has in his department, my department has. As I said we are very similar in size, so this is a good opportunity for me and I thank the city manager for giving me this opportunity," Drain said.

Many wonder why someone was not hired within, but Childers said hiring someone for an interim position allows all internal candidates an even playing field.

Until they begin the process of finding a permanent chief, both Childers and Taylor say they are confident in Drain's capabilities.

"My goal here is to analyze the things that are going on in the department and any areas where I think there needs to be improvement," Drain said. "Some of those obviously I'm not going to get done as an interim, but you heard the city manager say incremental improvement, so I want to do that."

Drain will assume the role of interim chief of police on July 1.

