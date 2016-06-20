DPS app helps fight potential crime and terrorist activity

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As a precaution, the Department of Public Safety is reminding folks to be aware of their surroundings and report potential crime or terrorist activity with their fairly new cell phone app.

It's called "iWATCH" and it let's users report things like suspicious vehicles, abandoned baggage or unusual activity in their area.

DPS troopers say the program was created to get the public more involved in crime prevention.

Citizens can fill out a report with specific information regarding the incidents they witness. All reports can be submitted anonymously.

Click the following link to download the iWATCH app.

