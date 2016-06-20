DPS app helps fight potential crime and terrorist activity

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As a precaution, the Department of Public Safety is reminding folks to be aware of their surroundings and report potential crime or terrorist activity with their fairly new cell phone app.
It's called "iWATCH" and it let's users report things like suspicious vehicles, abandoned baggage or unusual activity in their area.
DPS troopers say the program was created to get the public more involved in crime prevention.
Citizens can fill out a report with specific information regarding the incidents they witness. All reports can be submitted anonymously.
Click the following link to download the iWATCH app.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
