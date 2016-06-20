Visit from Chinese sorghum buyers is key for U.S. farmers

AMARILLO, TX. (KFDA) - A team of leading Chinese sorghum importers and feed millers are visiting the U.S. and are making a stop in Texas during their stay.

The 2 week tour will include visits to major sorghum suppliers, producers and ports in Texas, Kansas and Louisiana.

Members of the team were hand-selected by the U.S. Grains Council staff and will represent organizations that purchased 98 million bushels of sorghum imports to China in 2014 and 2015.

The executive director of Sorghum Checkoff says China remains an important market for U.S. sorghum. He says strengthening relationships with these influential buyers is key to building and maintaining market opportunities for U.S. farmers. It will also leave these buyers with a better understanding of production, helping build sales to China.

To put things into perspective for you, activities like this that educate foreign agriculture services has led to Chinese purchases of more than 249 million bushels this marketing year, which shows how important their visit really is.

The United Sorghum Checkoff Program is a producer-funded organization. For more information you can visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.