Amarillo opens first special needs playground

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It took over 800 thousand dollars in donations to bring a unique playground to Amarillo.

The new all inclusive Southwest AMBUCS Park and Splash Pad will benefit every kid in Amarillo including those with special needs.

"For the entire community to play side by side is not only a tremendous experience for those who may have a special need or handicap but even those who can come out and play together both on a splash pad and a playground," Rod Tweet director of Parks and Recreation for the city said.

This park zone is the first park in the city to be designed to have multiple accommodations for kids with disabilities.

The park is located between the Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Botanical Gardens on Streit Road.

Both the park and splash pad have multiple safety features including padding, ramps, and ADA accessible sidewalks and bathrooms.

Park equipment was designed to engage kids to challenge themselves in a safe protected environment.

"Throughout the park you'll see places where you can learn how to use braille and you can learn hand signals," Past President of AMBUCS Kelley Magee said. "The activities are posted throughout the area, its really a learning tool as well as a play ground."

The accessible equipment will even allow kids who use wheelchairs to engage in activities without leaving their chairs.

"We have special equipment for children in wheel chairs so they can swing and enjoy it just like everyone else," Magee said.

Magee adds future all inclusive parks may soon be developed in other parts of the city.

"We do have a phase three were just waiting on the city parks and recreations department on their vote I believe it is next May before we do anything," Magee adds. "We will start raising funds for that and it will be a special needs park as well but it will be more like a baseball field."

The AMBUCS Southwest Chapter and the the City will hold a grand opening of the new playground Saturday, June 18 at 10:30 in the morning.

