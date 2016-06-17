WT reviewing breastfeeding policy after pool incident

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A and M is reviewing a certain policy following an incident at their pool yesterday.

Public breast feeding remains a controversial topic in the U.S. And WT has now been brought into the conversation after a mother expressed her concern.

Alicia Pino and her family are visiting Amarillo for her husband's business trip and they decided to go to WT's activities center for a swim yesterday.

Pino began breast feeding in the pool and later got out of the pool to continue. She says officials from WT then asked her to go into a private room to breastfeed.

"They said no you don't have to leave, but we prefer you be covered and if you're not covered, then you need to go into a room," says Pino. "And I told them you are walking on very thin ice telling me that I need to be covered or that I need to be in the room. I said it's my civil right to feed my baby wherever I want to."

But WT officials say they are in compliance with state law that states a mother is entitled to breastfeed her baby in any location in which the mother is authorized to be.

"WT's stance is we provide private rooms for them if they would like to do it privately," says Director of Recreational Sports Bill Craddock. "And if not, then they breastfeed where they would like to. So we try to handle and go with the university policy as best we can."

Despite the confusion in the situation, it has caused WT to evaluate where their policy stands. Craddock says this is the first time in his 40 years being there, this has been an issue.

"I think making it well known that they support breast feeding in any degree," says Pino. "I understand that in a pool it's a little inappropriate, I get that. And that's why I didn't do it for an excessive amount of time. I did exit the pool."

"We are learning," says Craddock. "I think anytime we have something like this come up, you learn with the process. You may have something in place, but you have to make adjustments sometimes and anytime something like this happens, we're always looking at our policies, our procedures what we do and try and come up with the best procedure that's going to be good for everybody involved."

Craddock says they will now make adjustments accordingly to make sure everyone has a good time and is pleased with their experience.

He tells us in his tenure, they have adjusted several rules to keep up with the times and this may be the same case.

