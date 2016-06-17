Driver killed after trailer catches fire

A driver was killed following a fiery crash on SH-54 early Friday morning / Source: Randy Miller

HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A semi-truck driver was killed after a crash on SH-54 Friday morning caused his trailer to catch fire and burn, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the victim.

DPS said the two semis collided 30 miles south of Dalhart around 3:30 a.m. The deceased driver was hauling aerosol cans of cooking spray that caught fire after impact and completely burned the trailer.

Health officials are not classifying the wreck as a hazardous material incident at this time.

Troopers are currently investigating the scene and expect more information to be released throughout Friday.

