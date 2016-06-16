Texas to ban renewing vehicle registration for parents not paying child support

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Some Texas residents will be banned from renewing their car registration in just a few months.

Any Texas resident not keeping up with their child support payments will be notified by the Department of Motor Vehicles starting in September with a warning - start paying, or come December you will not be allowed to renew your car's registration.

"There is a class of people who really don't care, and you can give them all the incentives you want until Jesus comes again, and they're never going to comply. They just don't want to," said Janis Alexander Cross, a family law attorney in Amarillo. "But for most people, there are consequences that they care about. And if you can just hit someone with the right consequence, they surface and they start dealing with their legal problems."

The Texas Attorney General's Office already has the power to revoke professional, recreational and drivers licenses from people who fall behind on or don't provide their child support payments.

But even with these measures in place, there are still people who will not pay.

"They don't mind driving around without a license," said Cross. "It's no big deal to them. They just drive very carefully and hope they don't get pulled over. But taking away the registration, that is something that is open and obvious to a police officer passing you in traffic. That's one of the things that officers are trained to look for is if the registration is up to date and if they don't have it in the window they may get pulled over and they can be arrested."

Banning vehicle registration as a punishment is just another tool to get these parents to be responsible.

"In Texas we are very aggressive about enforcing child support orders," said Janece Rolfe with the Child Support Division of the Attorney General's Office. "It is our duty to get lawfully obligated money to children. We're going to use every tool that we can to perform our duties and this is just another one."

Rolfe said the state is not doing this to take away people's cars, but to get money to the kids and families that need it.

If you think this may affect you, you have until December to set up a payment plan and get the registration renewal ban lifted.

