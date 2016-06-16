APD seeing higher aggravated assault numbers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A rise in certain crimes may seem alarming to the public, however Amarillo Police have a few things to clear up.

Aggravated assaults such as shootings in Amarillo have seen a jump since this time last year. But the APD says that does not mean the year will end the same way.

At this time last year, APD had seen 306 aggravated assault incidents. This year, we are at 359 incidents.

"When it comes down to aggravated assault, we break it down into different categories," says APD Public Information Officer Jeb Hilton. "We have aggravated assault against a public servant, we have aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, we have that same charge for family violence. We have aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and we also have aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member and we have seen a rise in all of those up until this point this year."

But these stats do not necessarily speak for what the entire year will be like in Amarillo. Amarillo special crimes Lieutenant Erick Bohannon says many of these crimes happen in waves.

And as for homicides, Amarillo has seen between 10-12 annually the the past 5 years. Bohannon says it looks like we will likely remain the same.

"If you extrapolate it out to the end of the year, we're right in the same number," says Bohannon. "When things blow up like this so to speak, it seems things are really really bad but in reality when you look at statistically, the numbers, yes there's a slight increase but I wouldn't categorize it as a major increase."

Both Bohannon and Hilton agree there is no definitive answer as to why we see a rise at certain times. But regardless of the fluctuations, they are well prepared for the incidents even if it means not getting any sleep.

"It's really hard to say why something like that goes up and down. Last year we were down from 2014 to 2015. It could just be one of those years that we have a spike in it. There's really no good reason for any of it."

