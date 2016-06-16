Free sports camps offered this summer

"We want to teach them a healthy lifestyle, they come out and exercise eat good feel good and hopefully that will transfer into the class room so the kids doing better in class," Camp Director A.J. Johnson said / Source: KFDA

Kids who participated in this weeks class say they have been meeting new friends and are learning how to work together to win / Source: KFDA

Along with teamwork activities, drills and skills, kids will also be educated on eating healthy foods / Source: KFDA

Amarillo College is making sure kids who live in north Amarillo don't spend their summer days distracted by technology / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo College is making sure kids who live in north Amarillo don't spend their summer days distracted by technology.

AC wants all kids to have an opportunity to experience camp -- that's why it's offering a free summer camp to kids who live within the 79107 zip code.

The purpose of the camp is to get kids out of their homes and get them active.

"You have kids in this area that are basically sitting around at home and they don't quite have the opportunity that other kids have when it comes to paying for camps," camp director A.J. Johnson said. "This is our way of reaching out into the community to let them know we are concerned about all kids everywhere."

The camp, funded by a United Way community grant, will be offered to kids ages 8 through 17.

An average of 75 kids is the limit for each camp.

"We have reached our goal of 75 kids this week," Johnson said. "Even though you may come and we may not get you in this week we still have two to three more weeks of camp so if you are really interested and you want to come we still have spot for you and well work with you. We don't just say 75 and that's the cut off number as they come we'll still take them."

AC will be offering three weeks of basketball camp and one week of football camp.

Basketball camp started this week but will continue next week.

Basketball camp dates:

*June 20-24 (Monday-Friday)

*8 a.m.-Noon

* Palo Duro High School gym, 1400 N. Grant St.

*July 18-22 (Monday-Friday)

*8 a.m.-Noon

* Second Baptist Church gym, 419 N. Buchanan St.

Football camp dates:

*July 11-15 (Monday-Friday)

*8 a.m.-Noon

*Mann Middle School field, 610 N. Buchanan St.

Along with teamwork activities, drills and skills, kids will also be educated on eating healthy foods.

The High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe program will be providing health breakfast and snacks for the kids.

"Kids Cafe, they feed the kids and the food that they give them is healthy food fruit, vegetables, milk, snacks and water." Johnson adds. "They're not just eating pizza or chips or that kind of thing. We want to teach them a healthy lifestyle, they come out and exercise eat good feel good and hopefully that will transfer into the class room so the kids doing better in class."

The kids who participated in this weeks class say they have been meeting new friends and are learning how to work together to win.

"Getting to know each other, it gets the chemistry on the floor with a better chance to win," Kainan Thomas said.

"It gives us something else to do than staying at home," Ladontrae Williams said.

"It teaches us new skills to make our skills better," DoNovan Thompson said.

Kids and parents who are interested in the upcoming basketball camp can register next Monday at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.