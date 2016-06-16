Police to hold active shooter response course later this month

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A course designed to prepare citizens for potentially deadly situations will be offered for free later this month, the Amarillo Police Department said Thursday.

The Citizen Response to Active Shooter Event (C.R.A.S.E.) course is scheduled for June 23 at the Amarillo Civic Center Hospitality Room. It begins at 6:30 p.m.

Officials say participants will be taught the accepted C.R.A.S.E. protocol -- 'Avoid, Deny, Defend' -- during the two hour session. C.R.A.S.E. courses gained in popularity locally and nationwide following the deadly mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, last year in which 14 people were killed and another 22 seriously injured.

APD's announcement comes just days after a hostage situation at an Amarillo Walmart, as well as a deadly shooting in Orlando, Florida, that left 49 people dead.

The upcoming course includes information about the human response to emergencies and the preparations that can be made for such situations in any environment.

APD Cpl. Danny Perez, a former member of the department's SWAT team, will instruct the course. There is no advanced registration for the event -- interested participants are only asked to arrive at the Amarillo Civic Center the night of.

