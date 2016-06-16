DPS ups crash count to 13, identifies deceased driver

Interstate 40 in both directions is currently shut down east of Amarillo due to a major wreck involving nearly a dozen cars, authorities confirmed Wednesday evening.

Interstate 40 in both directions is currently shut down east of Amarillo due to a major wreck involving nearly a dozen cars, authorities confirmed Wednesday evening.

DPS confirmed low visibility as the primary factor for the deadly collision. Viewers sent multiple photos to NewsChannel10 of the area shortly before the wreck occurred / Source: Joaenea Horn

Traffic in the area was stalled for hours as agencies from across the area responded to the scene / Source: KFDA

Authorities say a backseat passenger was killed after the car she was travelling in became pinned between two semi-trucks / Source: KFDA

The passenger has been identified as Tammy Page of Medina, New York. Page, 53, was inside of a car that became pinned between two semi-truck trailers during a crash involving a total of 13 vehicles.

DPS confirmed poor visibility from an incoming dust storm as the primary factor for the wrecks around 30 miles east of Amarillo. Six of the vehicles involved were semi-trucks, another six were passenger vehicles and one was a motorcycle. Authorities say the initial crash caused multiple 'triggered' wrecks among the vehicles behind it.

The severity of other injuries were not immediately known.

The pileup stalled traffic entirely in the area for the next three hours as agencies from across the Texas Panhandle assisted occupants of the vehicles. The Interstate slowly began opening for traffic overnight Wednesday and became fully accessible around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

An early report stated that a Hazmat unit was called to the scene to assist with possible spillage, but authorities later said all hazardous material remained secure during the incident.

