The Latest: Teen shoots, kills himself following brief police chase

Special Crimes is investigating an apparent burglary and brief foot chase that ended with the suspect shooting himself / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Police say a teenage male shot and killed himself at an Amarillo elementary school following an apparent burglary and brief police foot chase.

Authorities identified the man as 19-year-old Ryan Edward Griffin Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to De Zavala Middle School on North Coulter Street following a report of a burglary and say the Griffin began to run from the area.

The brief chase ended in the parking lot of Woodlands Elementary, less than half a mile away from the original location. Police say Griffin fired a shot into the ground and then a second one into himself.

Special Crimes was then called to the scene to further investigate.

Administrators cancelled summer sessions for both schools Thursday.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information is released.



