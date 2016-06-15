Jet Skis, boats to be rented out at Lake Meredith

FRITCH, TX (KFDA) - Lake Meredith park officials are working to increase tourism with new events and attractions coming this summer.

Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, a rental and retail vendor plans to open up shop for swimmers, boaters and picnic-goers at the lake.

The company, called 'Ride On,' will set up a trailer at Sanford-Yake.

'Wright-On Bait, Tackle and Watercraft Rental' will sell bait and tackle for fishing, and refreshments.

Jet Skis, wave runners, party barges, fishing boats and mini racing boats will be rented out.

"We're really excited. We thought we'd try that out this year and see if we can get a vendor back out there, because that was something that was really popular when the lake was at better levels," said Tim Cruze, chief of interpretation, education and visitor services at Lake Meredith and Alibates Flint Quarries. "Now we're over 65 feet and fast approaching 66 feet, so we're excited."

Cruze says the vendor owner is a professional water skier, and may give water skiing lessons out on the lake.

He's anticipating one million visitors to Lake Meredith this year.

That's almost a 30% increase from last year.

Officials are seeing an increase of boats out on the lake, and are considering bringing back a marina.

"It is not offered at the lake right now, but we are looking into it. We want to see how this goes this summer, and if the visitation continues to come in, which we hope it does, and the lake continues to rise, then it's a possibility that we could look into that."

And for the second year in a row, park rangers are leading weekly kayaking trips.

"a lot of people did not realize that you can do kayaking not only in lake Meredith, but we have a special area that's very similar to what you'd find down in the everglades down in the spring canyon basin. And it's really a neat experience, very popular."

Those take place every Monday morning at 8:30, and reservations are already booked through July 25th.

To book a free reservation, you can call the park headquarters at 806-857-3151. You will get wet!

But if you'd rather speed around the lake on a Jet Ski, 'Write-On' is scheduled to open at the lake July 1st, and be open every weekend through the summer.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.