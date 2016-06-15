11 vehicles involved in wreck east of Amarillo, one driver killed

The wreck happened near mile marker 96, about 30 miles east of Amarillo / Source: KFDA

Authorities have yet to say what caused the wreck, but multiple drivers reported strong winds and blowing dust in the area around the time of the wreck / Source: KFDA

Traffic in the area slowly began to reopen just after 11 p.m. Wednesday / Source: KFDA

Multiple injuries are feared in a major wreck on I-40 east of Amarillo / Source: KFDA

CARSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KFDA) - One person has been killed in a major wreck involving nearly a dozen vehicles in Carson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The identity of the deceased driver is unknown. Multiple ambulances transported other occupants away from the scene.

As of 11:07 p.m., DPS said westbound traffic on I-40 has been reopened. Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted to SH-287 E. The affected area is near mile marker 96, about 30 miles east of Amarillo.

DPS said six semi-trucks and five passenger vehicles were involved in the collision. At least one of the semis was turned on its side, pinning one car underneath it.

The cause of the wreck remains unknown, but drivers reported blowing dust and low visibility in the area around the time of the wreck.

Various agencies from Armstrong, Carson, and Potter Counties responded to the wreck. A Hazmat crew was also called to assist with possible spillage, but DPS said none was reported.

NewsChannel10 crews are on scene and are continually providing new information. We'll keep this story updated as more details are learned.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.