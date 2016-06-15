New intermediate school coming to CISD

Superintendent Darryl Flusche talks about the rapid growth C.I.S.D. has seen over the past years / Source: KFDA

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - New developments in south Amarillo are falling into the Canyon Independent School District and creating 'full capacity' for the district's schools.

"We did a study with the developers and City of Amarillo and learned that of 8 subdivisions that are on the ground or are getting started, 6 of those close to or fall into the Canyon I.S.D. boundaries," superintendent Darryl Flusche said. "A lot of growth is happening with new homes and we want to make sure we are providing a great education and opportunities for our kids upon graduation."

Last year, the school received a bond which will help pay for the $27 million building.

Canyon has a total of 15 campuses, 8 of which are located in south Amarillo.

"If that growth continues, then we're going to have to make a decision about what our high schools will look like," Flusche said.

Flusche adds bringing in a new high school will be up to the community.

"The school district belongs to the community, and the community will share their voice with us about what their preferences are." Flusche said. "If they want our high schools to grow larger, then that's what we'll do. If the community says they don't want our high schools to grow larger and they want a different design or concept then maybe well go towards a third high school."

Canyon has built on and added portable buildings to some of its schools to help with the growing number of students.

The new school building will help make room for incoming students, but Flusche says new elementary buildings may start to develop as well.

"Most recently Hillside Elementary and City View Elementary were the latest of our schools that were built," Flusche said. "City View is currently under construction with additions to a building that were just recently constructed. Hillside grew about 80 students from last year to this year. So eventually yes, we are going to have to have more elementary schools or add on to the ones that we have."

The newest school will be located south of Sundown Lane and on the east side of Western Avenue.

CISD plans to break ground in November and the school will open August 2018.

