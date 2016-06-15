APD academy graduates, officials still struggling with recruiting

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Police have changed one policy in hopes of receiving more recruits for the department.

Twelve new graduates put on their badges today, but it has not been an easy feat for them, nor the department as the struggle to recruit continues.

Wednesday, twelve hands swore to uphold the ideals of the Amarillo Police Department, bringing the total to about 359 officers though the department is authorized for 371.

But recruiting has been anything but easy for APD. In fact, academy supervisor Mike Martinez says it's a "nation-wide crisis."

"We're still having...we're still trying to recruit numbers, we're still trying to get people to apply, but these twelve people of this group we have a really diversified group," says Academy Supervisor Mike Martinez. "This is almost a 43 percent minority-filled academy, which is excellent."

And Chief Robert Taylor has seen the decline in recruits as a big enough issue to take charge.

"We do have kind of a restriction how far away that you can be from Amarillo and we'll accept you," says Taylor. "Well I've changed the policy now and I'll look at all those on a case by case basis so we have accepted some that are as far away as New York and California. It just depends on their background, education and experience and we'll certainly take a look at that so yes we are expanding our recruiting efforts."

We spoke with two new officers about how they felt seeing Amarillo Police handle yesterday's hostage situation at Walmart.

"It is such a motivator for us to see that our training works and that we know that it works and that we can all come together as a team with other agencies as well and we're able to see that we can do it as a team," says Raven Sanders.

"You can sit there and stare at a book all day, but when you finally get to implement it and get out there and work for the citizens of Amarillo, that's what means the most," says Ricky Taylor.

"I couldn't be more proud," says Chief Taylor. "Those guys did a fantastic job yesterday. You have that many officers in one spot, it is a huge coordination problem and it could not have went much better than what it did. It was fantastic."

All of the graduates will be put right to work. They have already been given their assignments and some will start in the coming days.

If you are interested, visit http://police.amarillo.gov/

