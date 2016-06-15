What we know: Mohammad Moghaddam

An armed man suspected of holding two people hostage at an Amarillo Walmart was shot and killed by police Tuesday afternoon, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

For just the second time in the U.S., Facebook activated its Safety Check feature during a hostage situation at an Amarillo Walmart Tuesday.

A Walmart employee upset over a missed promotion took his manager and another employee hostage Tuesday before he was fatally shot by police, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded an Amarillo Walmart Tuesday where a disgruntled employee barricaded himself and two store employees / Source: KFDA

Employees, customers, and their families were a big concern for law enforcement Tuesday during the hostage situation at Walmart.

Law enforcement agencies from across the area quick convened on the Walmart near I-27 and Georgia Street Tuesday morning, surrounding the building in an attempt to neutralize the suspect / Source: KFDA

Mohammad Moghaddam, 54, was killed Tuesday after he took his manager and another associate hostage in what authorities are calling a 'workplace violence' incident / Source: Department of Public Safety

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Walmart employee who took his manager and another associate hostage Tuesday had been with the company for 'several years,' NewsChannel10 confirmed Wednesday.

Mohammad Moghaddam was killed by authorities Tuesday after taking the two hostages and engaging in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials cited a dispute between Moghaddam, 54, and his manager after he was passed over for a promotion at work as a possible motive for the incident, which police later classified as 'workplace violence.'

The disgruntled employee entered the store around 11 a.m. Tuesday, fired a gunshot toward the ceiling, and took the manager to an office inside the building. SWAT officers later found the pair in the room and shot Moghaddam, killing him immediately. The two hostages were uninjured.

NewsChannel10 attempted to contact Moghaddam's family for further comment, but received no response. Public records detail a Chapter 7 bankruptcy Moghaddam filed in 2011, including his unemployment during that time frame and his collection of disability benefits from the company.

During a phone interview, a Walmart employee said the company is putting together information for the public on how situations like this are handled, but could not give further information.

A spokesperson for Walmart released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

"As soon as we heard about the situation at our store in Amarillo, Texas, we acted immediately. All customers and our two associates who were held hostage are safe. This was a very difficult situation and we are thankful for the quick response from law enforcement."

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed this morning in Lubbock. Results of the autopsy have not been made available at this time.

Special Crimes is continuing its investigation into the incident. This story will be updated as more information is learned.

