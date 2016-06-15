Investigation into June homicide continues, suspect still unknown

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Authorities say the death of a Clovis man and injury to another earlier this month are likely related, but the suspect behind the incident has yet to be found.

Ramon Rollings, 52, was found severely injured just after midnight June 10 at an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Rollings succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Wednesday, the Clovis Police Department said it believes the 39-year-old unidentified man who was dumped at a Clovis hospital around the same time was involved in the same incident as Rollings.

The department's Major Crime Unit is still trying to locate the person believed to have been at the apartment complex the night before Rollings' death. Authorities described the suspect as a young black male with small braids. Multiple people have already been questioned by police.

Evidence recovered from the scene is still being processed at a state lab as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

