Customers, employees and families react to Walmart situation

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Employees, customers, and their families were a big concern for law enforcement Tuesday during the hostage situation at Walmart.

Tears were falling and family members were visibly upset, not knowing what was going on and how their family members were doing.

The hours of not knowing what was happening were especially difficult for families.

They were asked to meet in front of Midnight Rodeo for updates.

Dylan Phillips' sister was inside when the situation was happening. Lucky for them, she was able to stay in contact throughout the ordeal. He is also an employee himself and said he just wanted to get in and find out what was going on.

"They wouldn't even let me near the building. Every chance I tried to take to get closer, they led me in a different direction," Phillips said. "She was texting us through it all."

Tara Aguilar was walking into Walmart when the store was on lockdown and said the situation was unsettling.

"I just can't believe it would happen here," said Aguilar. "Whether it be an employee or whatever, I mean you just never know what's going to happen. Especially after seeing whatever happened in Florida."

Phillip's sister is okay, along with all employees and customers, but the situation has struck a nerve with many in the Amarillo community.

"I kind of feel like you can't live in fear but then I'm kind of scared to go to big places. You don't know what's going to happen. I think there's a lot of copycats that try to do things just because somebody else did it whether it be whatever nationality and it just makes you think is there somebody here plotting to do that?"

