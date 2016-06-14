Hostage situation spurs community to activate Facebook's 'Safety Check'

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With the help of community generated activation, Facebook activated its Safety Check feature during a hostage situation at an Amarillo Walmart Tuesday.

The feature allows users to notify friends and followers of their safety during dangerous situations by 'checking-in' to the social media site. Only users within the affected region are able to see the safety button. The feature was first used within the U.S. this past weekend during the fatal shootings in Orlando.

Facebook said it explored the idea of adding the feature in 2011 following a deadly earthquake and tsunami in Japan. It was officially launched three years later for other natural disaster uses.

The notification system has been activated 17 times around the world.

Amarillo, Texas, was Facebook's top trending topic Tuesday afternoon.

