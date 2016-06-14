Hammer family trailer recovered, officials continue search

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The U-haul trailer of the Hammer family, that we reported on one month ago has been recovered, according to Potter County Sheriff officials.

Unfortunately the belongings inside were no longer there, however officials have recovered some items and are continuing their search.

If you did not hear their "heartbreaking" story, here is the original:

The Hammer family is a Navy family.

Amy, Scott, their children and dogs have just received orders to relocate to a base in Connecticut.

And on their way there from California, they made a stop at La Quinta Inn in Amarillo for some sleep. But when they woke up, their truck and U-Haul trailer had been stolen. While that was a big enough hit to take, the items inside were an added heartbreak.

Hammer's military medals from his 16 years of service, medical records, a wedding album and a special gift for their 5-year-old's upcoming birthday. They have since hit the road again, however we caught up with them.

"The thought that somebody has our personal family possessions and maybe just throwing them away or laughing at them is what breaks my heart," says Amy Hammer. "There are pictures in there my children drew me for Mother's Day. The day they stole this from us was my daughter's 5th birthday. Her birthday presents were in the trunk."

Thanks to the power of social media, our viewers had multiple sightings of this Scott's orange Dodge pickup truck. The Amarillo Police Department investigated all leads and was able to locate the truck, unfortunately without a driver or the trailer.

Authorities urge the public to be on the lookout for anyone possibly looking to pawn the items taken.

"Anytime you get contacted by somebody that's trying to sell something very cheap and get rid of something very fast, it's probably a clue that it could be stolen," says officer Jeb Hilton.

Amy said the family is overwhelmed with the helpfulness of the Amarillo community. She says other than the person or persons who did this, everyone locally has treated them like family.

Of course, they'd like their things back.

"I'm having a really hard time coming to terms with the fact that they stole something from a man who's given seventeen years of his life to this country and it's taken so much away from our three children to serve his country and somebody took that from him and that breaks my heart."

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.